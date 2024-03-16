Mission Produce, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Mission Produce in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Mission Produce’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mission Produce’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVO

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.16 million, a PE ratio of 150.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 533,364 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $3,952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 368,338 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 327,889 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $2,735,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at $93,657,908.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.