Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 14th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Belgium, Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, a combined oral contraceptive that has completed phase III clinical trial; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment; and products for neuroprotection and wound healing.

