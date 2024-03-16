Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VHT opened at $265.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

