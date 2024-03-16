Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,769 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,463,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

