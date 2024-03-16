Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $176.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a market cap of $979.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $178.17.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

