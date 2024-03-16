Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

DFSB stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

