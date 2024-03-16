Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.