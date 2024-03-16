Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,797,000 after buying an additional 54,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,995,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,098,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $298.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $216.35 and a 1 year high of $305.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day moving average of $268.00.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

