Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $352.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $353.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

