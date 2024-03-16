Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $477,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,235 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.72 and a one year high of $108.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

