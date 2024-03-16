Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

