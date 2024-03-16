Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

