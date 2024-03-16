Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NKE stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

