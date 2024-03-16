MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 156.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.19.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $355.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.73. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

