Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Mark J. Hall Sells 659,000 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

