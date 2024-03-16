Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Montauk Renewables updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of MNTK opened at $4.29 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $616.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.43.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.