Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.84. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 211,317 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 312,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 15.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

