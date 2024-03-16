Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 25 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $683.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.18. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

