Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $464.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.08 and a 200-day moving average of $439.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.14 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock worth $13,566,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

