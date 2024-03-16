Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 85 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.