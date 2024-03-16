Montecito Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.13 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

