Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 8,066 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,066 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.44 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

