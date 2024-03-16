Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 8,546 iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.16% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XVV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 97.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.