Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $109.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

