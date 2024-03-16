Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

