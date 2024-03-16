Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 749,335 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after buying an additional 505,676 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMB stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

