Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SMH stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

