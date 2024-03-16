Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,757.44 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,592.30 and a 12 month high of $2,775.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,519.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,212.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

