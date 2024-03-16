Montecito Bank & Trust Has $221,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG opened at $122.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

