Montecito Bank & Trust Has $378,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.