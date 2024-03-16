Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $172.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

