Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $285,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $237.54 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.