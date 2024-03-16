Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

