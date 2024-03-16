Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $195.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

