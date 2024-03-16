Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

