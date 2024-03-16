Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

