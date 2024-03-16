Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 106 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWS opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

