Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

