Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 582 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.80 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

