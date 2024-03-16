Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $219,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $422.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.08 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.87.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.
