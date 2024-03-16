Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,481 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

