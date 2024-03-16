Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 11.37% of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

