MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.16. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,923,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 2,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,802,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 236,171 shares during the last quarter.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

