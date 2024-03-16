MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

