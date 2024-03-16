MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 662,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

LIFW opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. MSP Recovery has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,576.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,797,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

