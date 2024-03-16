Nano Labs (NA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

NA stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Nano Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.