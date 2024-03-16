National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $12,504,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

