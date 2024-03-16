National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

National Health Investors stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

