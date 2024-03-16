National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) vs. Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Financial Contrast

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) and Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Research and Forian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Forian 0 0 4 0 3.00

Forian has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 113.56%. Given Forian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forian is more favorable than National Research.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Research has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forian has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.3% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Forian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Forian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Forian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 20.84% 47.79% 24.27% Forian N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Research and Forian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $148.58 million 6.37 $30.97 million $1.25 31.76 Forian $31.67 million 3.51 $5.58 million $0.18 19.94

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Forian. Forian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Research beats Forian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers marketing solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, employee engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other. The company's products include BioTrack, a vertically integrated point of sale, manufacturing, delivery, and cultivator software solution for dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors; and Cannalytics, a Software as a Service based analytics solution that provides customers with a presentation of business performance. Its products also comprise BioTrack seed-to-sale compliance traceability platform, which is used to manage the tracking and tracing of various cannabis products from cultivation to sale; and BioTrack State Traceability & Enforcement Monitoring System to ensure transparency and accountability throughout cannabis supply chain. In addition, the company offers security monitoring and web marketing services. Forian Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Forian Inc.

