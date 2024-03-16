Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.30. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 22,245 shares.

Natura &Co Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

