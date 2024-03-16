Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.30. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 22,245 shares.
Natura &Co Trading Down 4.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Natura &Co Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natura &Co
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.